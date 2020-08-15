PREZZO still hasn't announced a date for the reopening of its restaurant in York city centre - but the company's other eatery on the city's outskirts will reopen next week.
The Italian restaurant in Clifford Street has been shut since the lockdown began in March, failing to reopen when allowed to by the Government on July 4.
Its closure has gone on for so long now that many of the plants in the windows have now died.
Signs in the windows still read: "Ciao (for now). The outbreak of Covid-19 and the recent Public Health England advice means we've taken the decision to temporarily close our restaurants."
The company says on its website only that the restaurant will be 'opening late summer.'
In contrast, it says its restaurant at Vangarde Way, Monks Cross, will be reopening next Tuesday.