THE latest figures confirm that there have been no further cases of Covid-19 recorded in the York area, but there have been eight in North Yorkshire.
The figures from Public Health England confirm that the total number of cases in the City of York Council area remains at 938.
However, the total number of cases in the North Yorkshire County Council area has increased by eight, from 2,628 to 2,636.
There has also been one further case recorded in the East Riding of Yorkshire, taking the total there to 1,672.
There have been a total of 317,379 confirmed cases of the virus in the UK, 274,248 of which have been in England.
These figures include both pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases.