THE latest figures confirm that there have been no further deaths related to Covid-19 recorded at hospitals within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The figures from NHS England confirm that the total number of deaths related to the virus within the York trust remains at 214, as it has since June 18.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There has been one further death recorded in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Nationally, a further four people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 29,456.
Patients were aged between 66 and 88 years old. All had known underlying health conditions.
Their families have been informed.