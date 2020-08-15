VARIOUS locations in North Yorkshire are getting the green treatment with a brand new weeding machine, which works without using herbicides.

The machine uses hot water insulated by biodegradable foam, made from plant oils and sugars, to keep the liquid hot to kill weeds and moss right at their root without the use of harsh chemicals.

North Yorkshire County Council is trialling foamstream technology and is expected to use it in Harrogate, Knaresborough and Ripon, clearing town centre streets and pavements of weeds to ensure they look their best as shoppers return following lockdown.

If the technology is deemed successful after the pilot, it could be rolled out to more towns across North Yorkshire. It’s the first time the technology has been used in the region.

John Putsey, maintenance manager for highways, said: “It’s a really exciting device and one we’ve never seen in the North East before.

"It’s very safe to use, there’s no pesticides and it’s very effective at killing weeds."

Foamstream, developed by company Weedingtech, works by super-heating vegetation to 95 degrees. The foam insulates the heat in the hot water, keeping the water temperature in the kill zone for long enough to kill or sufficiently damage the weed.

Foamstream sterilises surrounding seeds and spores to stop weeds spreading and then kills or damages the plant to prevent regrowth.

As well as killing weeds, which, for the County Council, will be the main function, the Foamstream has attachments for cleaning chewing gum off roads, too.