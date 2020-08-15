YORK’S ‘Lockdown Heroes’ will receive a York Civic Trust blue plaque as a special memento of their contribution to help others during the pandemic.
At the start of lockdown, York Civic Trust launched a campaign involving blue plaques, inviting the public to nominate a hero making a positive difference to people’s lives during the pandemic.
The 22 plaques that were created feature a mix of subjects and represented a wide snapshot of society, from carers to bus drivers to post office workers.
To commemorate the success of campaign, York Civic Trust has created a ‘Lockdown Heroes’ blue plaque mural displayed in the Fairfax House courtyard.
There is also the opportunity for the public to participate and spread positivity by nominating their own lockdown hero on an interactive wall.
