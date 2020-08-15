A SERVICE was held at York Minster earlier today on the 75th anniversary of VJ Day, which brought the Second World War to an end as Japan surrendered.
The anniversary was marked by a short service at The Kohima Memorial in The Deans Garden at the Minster.
The service, led by Canon Michael Smith, began with an Act of Remembrance - marking of the national Two Minute Silence at 11am.
Wreaths were laid by the Vice Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, Maj. Peter Scrope, The Lord Mayor of York Cllr Janet Looker, Commanding Officer 2 Signals Regt, Lt. Col. J Balfour, York Ex-Service Associations, Denise Edgar –President RBL York and NVA, Ken Cooke.
The Last Post was also played by Mr Bruce Jackson.
The event was attended by five war veterans, Ken Cooke, Douglas Petty & Sid Metcalfe of NVA, Mr Ray Ashby, of the Merchant Navy and Mrs Barbara Wetherill who served in The Royal Artillery.
The event was also attended by Cllr Jim Clerk –Leader of NYCC, representatives of York Ex-Service Associations, WO1 Kiernan from York Garrison and the veterans’ families & supporters.
There was a cordoned off area for those attending with the rest of Deans Garden open to anyone who wished to mark the anniversary, but everyone was asked to do so in line with government advice and to maintain social distancing.
