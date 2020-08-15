LIVE music is set to return to Rowntree Park in York next week, with a performance from The New York Brass Band.
The show will be held in the Amphitheatre on August 23.
Tickets for this performance are free but must be booked in advance. The event itself will be free to attend although the band will likely have a bucket for donations (including contactless) should you wish to make one.
A spokesperson from Friends of Rowntree park said: "If you don’t know the New York Brass Band they are an amazing brass band who play lots of popular music - they regularly play Glastonbury too."
The band will play two sets in the afternoon and there are 150 places available for each.
If you would like to attend, email events@rowntreepark.org.uk and you will receive the link to book places from Sunday August 16.