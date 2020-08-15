A VIRTUAL talent contest for Yorkshire has reached the second phase, with 13 contestants left.
Yorkshire’s Got Talent was launched last month by the Joseph Rowntree Theatre to help provide funds for its ‘Raise the Roof’ appeal, to pay for work on the theatre’s roof.
Entries to the contest closed last Saturday at midnight and competition organiser, Hannah Wakelam, announced the results live on Facebook on Sunday.
Dan Shrimpton, chair of trustees of the charity said: “What makes this competition exciting to us as a hub for community theatre across the whole of the Yorkshire region is that we’ve seen interest from farther afield.”
From dozens of entries, 10 acts proceeded straight through to the next round. The following day, three more acts were saved, as each of the three judges were allowed to pick a wildcard entry.
The current round will close on August 19.
The contest is the latest in a series of fundraising events for the theatre, following on from an online fitness video, a small yard sale, the sale of face masks and the Up On The Roof virtual video, filmed during lockdown.
To donate to the appeal, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/Raise-the-Roof