A NUMBER of traffic restrictions will be in place around York over the coming weeks to allow for maintenance work on the roads and to support social distancing.
Restrictions will be in place from August 17 until December 15, to allow for the Footstreets extension to help aid social distancing in the city.
There will also be restrictions in place in Fossgate from August 17 to December 15 to aid social distancing measures.
Telecommunication works will be carried out in Burton Stone Lane on August 23.
Traffic restrictions will also be in place in Hull Road (A1079) on August 24 and August 26 to allow for carriageway survey work.