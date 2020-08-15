POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information about an assault that occurred in York City Centre.
North Yorkshire Police were called to the incident at around 1am on Sunday July 12.
It happened in the area of Market Street and Coney Street and involved a man and woman having an altercation with another man.
During this altercation, it is alleged that the woman was assaulted.
Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, they are appealing for information about the men involved.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Amy Fenwick. You can also email amy.fenwick@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200118437.