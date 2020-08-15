AN EMPLOYEE volunteering charity from York has restarted its team challenge series, after the Covid-19 pandemic forced it to stop in March.

Team challenges, by York Cares, provide an opportunity for volunteers from local businesses to give something back to their community, by working in green and open spaces to help maintain and transform them.

In 2019 York Cares organised 61 unique Team Challenges. So far in 2020, only three have been able to take place.

This week public relations and communication organisation, The Partners Group, which has its office on The Mount in York, took part in the first event since the lockdown.

Five members of the team gathered at Greenfields School and Community Garden on Haxby Road to volunteer their time to prune fruit bushes, rake grass and pick up litter.

Monica Green, director of The Partners Group, said: “After working from home for so long, it was great to see the team in person again and spend time together

“It was a real boost for everyone’s physical and mental well-being and it was so well-organised by York Cares and Greenfields School and Community Garden.”

York Cares volunteering project officer, Megan Wilkinson, went on to say: “It’s been fantastic to be able to run Team Challenges again.

“The challenges offer members of the team to get together, catch up, and boost their mental health whilst helping the local community.

“One of the great things about the Team Challenges is that they are all outdoors, which allows for social distancing.”

To see how to get involved in York Cares employee volunteering initiatives, visit www.yorkcares.co.uk or give them a call on 07385341587.