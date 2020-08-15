YORK and North Yorkshire are at risk of thunderstorms for the next few days, forecasters have warned.
The area has missed out on the thunder, lightning and torrential rain that has caused flooding and damage in many parts of the country over the past few days, from Aberystwyth to Aberdeen.
However, the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for storms tomorrow and on Monday in York, and there's a chance of one tonight after a largely dry but cloudy day today.
Forecasters say the storms may lead to some flooding and travel disruption, as well as the chance of lightning strikes causing damage and power cuts.
Meanwhile, BBC Weather in association with Meteo Group says the greatest risk for York is on Monday and also Tuesday.