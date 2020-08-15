THUNDERSTORMS are this evening gathering to the south of York, with forecasters warning the city could be affected by storms in the early hours of tomorrow.
Lincoln, Sheffield and Manchester are all being affected by thunder, lightning and torrential rain mid-evening.
The York area has missed out on the storms that has caused flooding and damage in many parts of the country over the past few days, from Aberystwyth to Aberdeen but the Met Office has a yellow warning in force for storms tomorrow in York.
Forecasters say such storms may lead to some flooding and travel disruption, as well as the chance of lightning strikes causing damage and power cuts.
*Camera club members: if storms do hit York tonight or tomorrow, we'd love to see your images of lightning in the skies over the city.
