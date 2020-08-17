ROUGH sleeping will soar if support for homeless services is not funded – with York one of the areas to be worst affected, a charity has claimed.

The Salvation Army is warning that the economic consequences of the pandemic will increase rough sleeping and force families in York into expensive and unsuitable temporary accommodation, as local councils struggle to manage rising homelessness levels.

The Press reported in May that homeless charities, such as SASH, anticipated an influx of young people needing its night stop service post-lockdown after receiving calls from individuals who will be evicted by private landlords.

The Salvation Army said it had seen a 40 per cent increase across Yorkshire of rough sleepers this year compared with 2019 - with 35 rough sleepers currently in temporary accommodation in York.

And its latest report states that there is “a massive underestimation in the reporting of rough sleepers across the country”.

It also calls on the government to introduce a new Empty Homes Programmes to help people with experience of rough sleeping and to improve the supply of homes - as well as more funding for councils.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said: “We’re committed to breaking the cycle of homelessness and to ending rough sleeping for good. That’s why we changed the law so councils now must try to stop people from becoming homeless and have provided over half a billion pounds to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping in 2020.”

Cllr Denise Craghill, executive member for housing and safer neighbourhoods at City of York Council, said: “We’re preparing empty council homes ready to re-let and are finding private rented accommodation for people to move into. We plan to work on accommodation options for people who are homeless including bids for extra resources to Government to expand our facilities for rough sleepers.”

“We’re also continuing to work with landlords in the city to support tenants and minimise evictions."