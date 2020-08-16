Busy week? Here's a quick digest of some of the business stories you may have missed.

There have been several positive tales to tell this week alongside the more sobering update on the jobs front in York.

  • Despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, operations have continued for many York and North Yorkshire and we take a look at the latest round of appointments.York Press:

Your feedback, views and pitches for future stories are much appreciated so please connect with me on LinkedIn, email me at nadia.jeffersonbrown@thepress.co.uk or follow me on Twitter (@NJeffersonBrown).

Enjoy the rest of your Sunday - hopefully it's a day of rest!

Until next time,

Nadia