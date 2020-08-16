Busy week? Here's a quick digest of some of the business stories you may have missed.
There have been several positive tales to tell this week alongside the more sobering update on the jobs front in York.
- Latest employment figures showed increasingly more people turning to Universal Credit in York, with Andrew Lowson, executive director, York BID, saying it was realistic to expect tough times ahead as furlough ends in autumn and tourism dies down. But he said York was faring better than many other cities.
- Despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, operations have continued for many York and North Yorkshire and we take a look at the latest round of appointments.
- It wasn't all bad news with companies such as PowerON reporting on their relocation and expansion plans, and the fledgling family-run Go Store self storage business highlighted how its investment in IT had helped them keep up with the competition.
- Another show of strength and resillience came from the family of Hugh MacPherson, Professor of acupuncture research at the University of York and founder of the York Clinic for Integrated Healthcare, who rallied round to reopen the clinic after he was diagnosed with cancer during the lockdown.
- There was more good news for tourism as a North Yorkshire holiday park struck gold for its tourism efforts; some of York's most popular visitor attractions reported on a better-than-expected revival since reopening after the coronavirus lockdown; and we revealed how the former home of Gentleman Jack Anne Lister's lover has been transformed into luxury holiday accommodation after a £3m investment.
