A PASSENGER who made anti-Semitic comments on a train journey through York has been jailed for 12 weeks and handed a six year football banning order.
Peter Cann, 66, of Baronport Green, Stockton-on-Tees, pleaded guilty at York Magistrates' Court to a racially aggravated public order offence towards a female passenger.
The court heard how on November 30, Cann was returning home on the train after watching the Middlesbrough v Leeds game.
When a female passenger spoke up to defend the train catering assistant after a comment from another man, Cann called her a Jew and demanded that the other men help him get her off the train.
Officers from British Transport Police (BTP) were alerted and took him off the train at York. Cann was jailed for 12 weeks and ordered to pay £500 compensation, a £120 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
BTP officer PC Rebecca Murphy said: “This was disgusting behaviour from a man, who was displaying embarrassing bravado in the presence of other men. No one should have to suffer abuse or intimidation like this when they use the railway."
"Cann’s victim was left fearing for her safety, believing she would be manhandled from the train by Cann.
“The banning order and prison sentence should serve as a reminder to anyone, football fan or not, who believe they can get away with behaviour like this – it simply will not be tolerated.”
Comments are closed on this article.