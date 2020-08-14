A YORK singer is set to walk 500 miles across France and Spain in memory of her sister - after first organising a special fundraising event tomorrow at Spark:York.

Bonnie Milnes walked the Camino De Santiago pilgrimage route as a child with her family, including her oldest sister Ruby.

“I’m pretty sure were the youngest children on record to walk the Camino and I have beautiful but very hazy memories of it, as I was only 7,” she said.

She’s now set to repeat the walk, undeterred by quarantine measures on her return. She wants to ensure she never forgets Ruby, who tragically died in a cycle accident near York Racecourse in 2008, aged 17, while cycling home from York College.

“I am always worried about losing memories of Ruby,” said Bonnie, of Bishophill, who fronts the band Bonnie and The Bailers.”I’m hoping the walk will remind me of happy times as well as raise money for a worthwhile charity. This time I will walk every mile in memory of her.”

She said she hoped to raise £3,000 for Women’s Aid, saying that during the pandemic she had been thinking about victims of domestic abuse “It breaks my heart to think support may be inaccessible to victims due to stretched resources and under-funding,” she said.

She was also raising money for the charity by organising a Women’s Day event from 10am tomorrow at Spark:York,at which female business owners will donate their time and skills to organise workshops and services in return for small contributions to the charity.

Contributors include Hot Pod Yoga, Ossie Studios, Nail Bar One, Sewphies Reuse Recycle, Nine Bar and Belles Blooms.

*To support Bonnie’s efforts go to: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/walkingforwomen