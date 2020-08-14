We take a look at who's on the move at businesses across York and North Yorkshire.

A WOMAN who has played a key role in a Ryedale manufacturer's export success has been promoted to lead the global sales team.

Cable cleat manufacturer, Ellis Patents, has promoted Kelly Brown to the new role of head of sales.

Kelly who joined the Rillington-based company in 2014, has been the export sales manager since 2018.

Kelly Brown

Richard Shaw, managing director, said: “Kelly has been an enormous asset to Ellis since she first walked through the door, and has played a vital role in the on-going success of our export operation, both in terms of securing new specifications and expanding into new territories."

Her promotion comes as part of a restructure of the sales team.

Ellis Patents’ cable cleats are in demand with the company selling into more than 40 countries, through a network of local distributors.

This network is extended with each new territory, with the sales team carrying out in-depth market research, and then appointing a local distributor prior to commencing sales.

Despite the pressures of Covid-19, the company has announced a series of major new specifications this year, including projects in Brazil, Chile and the USA.

In the UK, new innovations like a redesigned cable hanger that is stronger and cheaper; and a twist foot fitting mechanism for its popular Emperor and Vulcan cable cleats that makes installation quicker and easier, are already making their mark.

“A lot of our success in recent years has come from the fact that Ellis Patents cable cleats are tried, tested and trusted,” said Kelly.

“But the market is getting ever more competitive, so in order to maintain our position at the head of it we have to stay one step ahead.

“I see my new role as head of sales as ensuring that all the benefits of our products – whether new and innovative, or long-established best-sellers – are communicated properly to all our target markets. The aim being that when it comes to new specifications, Ellis Patents name and its products remain at the forefront of decision makers minds, wherever in the world they are."

Jerry Sisk

Garbutt + Elliott Wealth Management (G+E Wealth Management) have appointed Jerry Sisk as a financial planner.

Jerry’s appointment brings the wealth management team, located in Leeds and York to 22.

Jerry joins G+E Wealth Management from TPO (The Private Office) where he was a financial adviser. Prior to this he worked at Barclays Wealth & Investment Management as a private banker, and headed up the charity team.

He has also previously worked at Chase de Vere Investments.

Rob Simpson, managing director for G+E Wealth Management, said: “Jerry is the latest addition to the G+E Wealth adviser team which has seen its overall headcount double over the last 18 months. Jerry has an impressive background and over his career he has advised some of Yorkshire’s wealthiest families."

Jerry said: “G+E Wealth Management has an enviable reputation and I am very much looking forward to working with my new colleagues to assist our clients with bespoke planning strategies in these extraordinary times.”

Two new directors have also been created as the corporate finance team at Garbutt + Elliott expands.

From left, Garbutt + Elliott head of corporate finance, Tony Farmer, with Steve Garbett and Nick Barker, outside the firm’s headquarters in York.

Nick Barker and Stephen Garbett have become corporate finance directors in the department led by partners Tony Farmer and Tariq Javaid, and will lead their own specialist teams and handle deals.

As part of the restructure, Martin Miller becomes a corporate finance manager, taking the total team to 12.

The team has completed 65 UK-wide deals, with a total value of £160m in the last 12 months, including arranging £40m of Coronavirus Business Interruption Loans (CBILS) during the pandemic lockdown.

Head of corporate finance, Tony Farmer, said: “After a busy and successful start to 2020, in spite of the lockdown, we have a healthy deals pipeline for the rest of the year with a growing number coming through recommendation and involving new clients from outside Yorkshire and Humber.

“This expansion will increase our capacity for handling transactions to maintain a high-quality service and create more time for strategic development.”

Meanwhile, a York intellectual property law firm which has seen high demand for its services, even through the pandemic, has strengthened its team with a biotech specialist.

John Harbottle joins Secerna LLP as a trainee attorney to support a global client base including multi-national corporations, FTSE and NYSE listed companies, universities, and innovators.

Having graduated from Leeds University with a First-Class Honours degree in Pharmacology, John attained a Master’s degree in Drug Chemistry at Newcastle University before undertaking a PhD in Molecular Biology in which he identified and investigated novel molecular mechanisms of antimicrobials targeting nucleic acid polymerases.

At Secerna, John will help biotech companies protect their intellectual property.