PARENTS have been sending us photos of their new arrivals - and here is the latest bunch of bonnie bairns.

Hope they help make your day!

Ariadne Rose Benjamin

Ariadne Rose Benjamin was born on March 12 at home in Rawcliffe, York, weighing 9lb 2oz, to

Laura Edwards and Josh Benjamin. Laura said: "Baby Ari was born at home, nearly two weeks late. The midwives were absolutely amazing! Her big sister Ophelia loves her new baby sister."

Toby Miles Harrod

Toby Miles Harrod was born on June 6 at York Hospital weighing 7lb 3oz to Sarah and Rich Harrod

of York. They said: "He is now home with his big sister who adores him. We would like to thank the staff on the maternity wards at York and our midwives Charlotte and Beth. Keep up the great work that you do and have been doing within this pandemic it’s greatly appreciated."

Twins Louie Charles and Gracie Kay Hynes

Twins Louie Charles and Gracie Kay Hynes were born on May 1 at Barnsley Hospital weighing 4lb 8oz and 4lb 7oz. Their parents are Kerry and Charlie Hynes of Rawcliffe, York. Kerry said: "The babies were born at 32 weeks via c-section after an emergency transfer to Barnsley as I was becoming more unwell and York had no SCBU beds. After three weeks in SCBU, the babies came home to their siblings Ella and Oliver. Our family of six is complete."

Toby Kaye

Toby Kaye was born on March 24 at York Hospital weighing 9lb to Natalie Baldry and Tom Kaye of Copmanthorpe who said: "Toby was born just hours after lockdown was announced! He has brought us so much joy and hope over the past few months."

Elliot Harrison James Wilson

Elliot Harrison James Wilson was born on March 17 at York Hospital 8lb 14oz to Charlotte and Richard Wilson of Holgate, York. She said: "Elliot was a week overdue and after my waters broke at home we rushed to the hospital for him to be born at 5.24am. He is a long awaited sibling for his sister Isabella, seven.

"Born just a week before we went into full lockdown, Elliot was held for the first and only time by his maternal grandparents who then had to shield from the virus and haven’t been able to hold him since.

"His first days spent in York hospital were truly precious and we will be forever grateful to the staff on the maternity ward who were amazing."