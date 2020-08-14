TRAFFIC police are continuing to question a man who was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and theft of a car following a pursuit that began in York.
North Yorkshire Police say officers noticed a red Audi A3 on the A64 near the Hopgrove roundabout at 1.09am today (Friday August, 14).
When they attempted to pull the car over it did not stop and the vehicle headed west.
The Audi was located over the county border after it had crashed through a barrier on the slip road onto the M1 near Garforth.
Following a search of a nearby field, officers arrested a 29-year-old man from the Leeds area at 1.32am.
He remains in custody while police enquiries are ongoing.
Witnesses or anyone with information that could assist the investigation, are asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Please quote reference number 12200140377 when providing details about this incident.
Comments are closed on this article.