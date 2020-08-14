A SALES advisor caught drink driving for the third time has been banned from the roads for five years.

Joanne Markham, prosecuting, said police pulled Leo Barnaby Marshall over because he drove too fast past them on Reighton Avenue, Clifton at 11pm on March 6.

The 33-year-old told York Magistrates Court he was trying out a friend’s car.

“It was a nice car,” he said of the 14-year-old Ford Focus. “I’d had two drinks and I didn’t think I was over the limit. I don’t drink and drive.”

When district judge Adrian Lower pointed out his previous convictions for drink driving in 2010 and 2014, he said he hadn’t drink driven since his last conviction.

“When is it going to sink into you drinking and then getting behind the wheel is an extremely stupid thing to do?” the district judge asked him.

“So what, if it is an attractive car, so what, if you thought it was a bit of fun. You know you don’t drink and drive.”

Marshall, of Cherry Tree Garth, Upper Poppleton, pleaded guilty to drink driving.

He was banned from driving for five years and given an 18-month community order with 10 rehabilitative activity days and 100 hours’ unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay a £90 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Marshall, who represented himself, said he hadn't realised how strong his drinks had been because someone had made them for him when drinking with friends.

“I panicked when I was pulled over,” he said of his attempt to get away on foot.