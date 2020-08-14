A SMALL charity in York needs to raise £65,000 to fund its support for dozens of vulnerable children.
The Island provides mentoring services for eight to 18-year-olds who are experiencing difficulties with their mental, emotional and/or social wellbeing, and currently has 84 children on a waiting list.
The Priory Street-based charity is appealing for help to reach its target and hopes people will take up a challenge to raise funds for the cause, make a donation or set up a standing order.
The Island carefully selects, trains and supervises mentors who meet their mentee regularly over 12 months.
The volunteer mentors give their time freely and work one on one with their vulnerable mentee to build their confidence, self-esteem and resilience.
The charity says many of the children referred live chaotic lives, witness domestic violence, abuse substance misuse and are growing up in poverty and neglect. The mentoring provides a sense of normality and stability so they can find a happier and healthier path in life.
To help visit theislandyork.org