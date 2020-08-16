ANGRY parents say tough new parking restrictions are preventing them driving to a York city centre nursery to pick up their children each day.

They say the conversion of College Street, near York Minster, into a “no loading” zone by City of York Council means anyone stopping to pick up a child from Little Green Rascals Nursery in Minster Yard is liable for a fine.

One parent, Simon Old, claimed the change was "poorly thought out, ridiculously unfair and downright dangerous", as the only legal alternative would be for parents to park as far away as Foss Islands or Lord Mayor’s Walk, which was an "impossibly long transfer for babes in arms or toddlers on the run". He said: “Nurseries need immediate access, not car parking facilities miles away.”

Another parent, Louise Prashad, said she was appealing after receiving three "unfair" parking tickets for parking there briefly while picking up her daughter Ava, two.

Amy Shannon said she believed the changes were "totally ridiculous and unsafe", while another parent said his wife could not walk at present, as she was awaiting hip operations, and the idea of her getting a taxi there from Lord Mayors Walk car park and back was "frankly ridiculous".

Another said: "In an ideal world, the whole of York would be pedestrianised but it isn’t an ideal world and there has to be a sensible balance without causing misery to local residents who make the city tick.”

A council spokesman said parking had already been restricted with double yellows but loading was now prohibited between 10.30am and 8pm, which also resulted in Blue Badge parking not being allowed there any longer.

Executive member for transport, Andy D’Agorne, said that while he could appreciate the inconvenience caused, this had to be balanced against the urgent need to support businesses and create space for those on foot who were trying to maintain social distance.

“Parking for blue badge holders has been removed from the area with extra parking in Monk Bar car park for them, so we clearly could not provide more favourable facilities for able bodied parents who have more options in choice of where they park and how they travel.”