A WEEKEND of musical theatre will return to York this month with a series of live performances from professional singers.

The We’re Backing York campaign, recently launched by The Press, is today focusing on a weekend of York Stage performances.

The campaign aims to help the city’s tourism industry bounce back and is celebrating the attractions and businesses - big and small - that make York one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country.

York Stage says it is “excited” to be bringing musical theatre back with its first ever outdoor performance, as it head into of Rowntree Park to take over the Amphitheatre for three nights between August 23 and 25.

Producer Nik Briggs said: “We are so excited to be creating the city’s first musical theatre event post-lockdown.”

“This socially distanced outdoor event will provide you with the musical theatre fix you’ve been craving.”

Under the guidance of York based musical director, Jessica Douglas, York Stage has brought together performers who have all worked professionally in musical theatre.

The singers will perform songs from renowned musicals including Grease, Hairspray, Cats, Cabaret and The Greatest Showman.

York Stage says it is working to ensure the safety of performers, staff and audiences and looking to ensure everything it does is guided by City of York Council and the current government guidance.

Organisers have taken the decision to sell ‘Bubble Blankets’ for families or support bubbles to sit in rather than sell individual tickets.

These spaces have been positioned to ensure there is a two metre gap between visitors.

Mr Briggs said: “We want to ensure we can provide audiences with a brilliant night, whilst keeping them safe and comfortable.”

Further information can be found online at: www.yorkstagemusicals.com