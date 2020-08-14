FANS of Yorkshire band Embrace are being invited to take part in a virtual quiz night party with the indie rockers to celebrate the launch of the band’s new subscription platform, The Secret List.

Created by the band as a new and exciting way to connect directly with fans, The Secret List, which is hosted on membership service Patreon, is an online platform where Embrace band members will regularly share new content with fans.

Fans will get to listen to upcoming new releases before anyone else, hear previously unreleased songs, demos and alternative versions from the band’s archives and be first to know all the latest band news.

There will also be exclusive instrument tutorials from the band, and access to private online listening and viewing parties, as well as archive video and photography from the last 25 years, Q&A sessions, and quizzes.

The first quiz will take place tomorrow night Saturday (August, 15) at 8pm and is being hosted by SpeedQuizzing founder and Shed Seven drummer Alan Leach.

All fans subscribed to the ‘Good Good People’ membership package are invited to join all five band members on Zoom and participate in a fast-paced virtual quiz, which will comprise of a series of rounds about the band and music in general - with plenty of prizes up for grabs throughout the night.

Embrace drummer Mike Heaton said: “The Secret List is our attempt at coming up with a new and exciting way to connect with fans. Our aim is that it provides a more rewarding experience for all of us by enabling us to cut out the middleman and interact and engage directly with the people that matter most, our fans.

“The band is on a creative roll at the moment, with work well underway on our eighth album which we hope to release early next year. We’re writing and creating on a scale that we haven’t since before the first album, so there’s going to be tonnes of new stuff to share with fans. And, 24 years on from our first album, we’ve built up a huge amount of archived materials, from unused or unfinished songs or demos, through to behind-the-scenes video and photography, all of which we’ve never been able to share before – until now.

“Saturday’s SpeedQuizzing party encapsulates what The Secret List is all about, with fans and the band coming together for what promises to be a really good night, full of fun and entertainment – though if the trial run we recently did is anything to go by, the band has some serious swotting up to do before then.”

Saturday’s quiz is the latest in a series of SpeedQuizzing virtual events to feature well-known musicians and artists. Previous virtual quizzes run by SpeedQuizzing have seen band members from the likes of Supergrass, Kaiser Chiefs, Jake Bugg and Shed Seven compete against each other.

Click here for more information on how to join The Secret List and take part in Saturday night’s SpeedQuizzing party.