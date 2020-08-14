THE latest figures confirm that hospitals within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust have now gone over eight weeks without recording a death related to Covid-19.
The data from NHS England confirms that the total number of deaths related to the virus within the York trust remains at 214, as it has since June 18.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been no further deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region, the same as London, the South East and the South West.
Nationally, a further 8 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 29,452.
Patients were aged between 75 and 90 years old. All had known underlying health conditions.
Their families have been informed.