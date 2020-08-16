A STUNNING collection of contemporary art is just one of the exhibitions currently free to visit at York Art Gallery.
The attraction, which reopened after lockdown two weeks ago, is currently hosting the Aesthetica Art Prize.
The gallery is hoping that by removing admission charges there will be a higher number and increased diversity of visitors. The Aesthetica Art Prize, now in its 13th year, provides a platform for both established and emerging practitioners from across the world.
It showcases the work of 18 shortlisted artists who "make sense of our changing world".
Among the highlights is Stephanie Potter Corwin’s Murmurations #23 - a photographic series that considers how social media is influencing behaviour.
Tickets to visit York Art Gallery must be booked in advance at www.yorkartgallery.org.uk/tickets/