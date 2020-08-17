I BOUGHT tickets from the Barbican for The Hollies show to be held on Sunday April 26. I have tried ringing them, emailing and written letters. It was only online I saw the show was cancelled (obviously because of coronavirus) and not rescheduled.
There has been no response at all about a refund.
Is there anyone else in York that has had a refund or any correspondence about this show please and let me know how to get in touch with the Barbican.
I have five other shows paid for that have been rescheduled so hope the venue is to reopen. Ticketmaster who supplied the tickets to YORKBARBICANSMGEUROPE say we should be refunded from where the tickets were purchased.
Judy Hope,
Pulleyn Close,
Strensall, York
