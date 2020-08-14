WORKSHOPS are being held to help people in York who are looking to start a business or adapt an existing one.
Elevate York is being hosted by the AD:VENTURE programme to show how to start, scale and grow a business.
Three virtual events are being held from Tuesday to Thursday, August 18 and 20. There is also the opportunity to book a one-to-one virtual meeting with the new York-based AD:VENTURE advisor, Alice Ingram.
Elevate & Grow, from 2pm to 3.30pm on Tuesday, is for anyone starting their own business or changing their existing model. Wednesday's session will look at moving on, and Thursday's will focus on networking.
Topics include ways to ensure you know who your customers will be; why customers buy and where to find them; as well as survival budgets and planning your business and cashflow.
Book via eventbrite. AD:VENTURE delivers funded growth support to businesses in their first three years of trading and for people planning to start a business in the Leeds City Region.