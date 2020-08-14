A DEATH-DEFYING stunt man has learned how ride his motorbike at over 120mph while doing a wheelie - while sitting on the handlebars.

Fearless Jonny Davies, 28, reached a top speed of 122mph last month during a trial run and hopes to hit that number again in an official world record attempt on Saturday (August 15) at the Motorcycle Wheelie World Championships at Elvington Airfield, near York.

The current record for the ‘high chair wheelie’ is 108mph but dad-of-one Jonny has already surpassed that in a number of trial runs in recent months.

He said: “When I get an idea in my head I won’t stop until I’ve done it, and I really want that record.”

Jonny, from Peterlee, County Durham, is the current British and Scottish stunt riding champion and has been riding for five years.

He said: “It gives me something to do on the weekend.”

The technician added: “When I’m doing the stunt I don’t feel very much, I’m too focused for that.

“I get a little bit scared beforehand and then afterwards when I’ve done it I feel amazing, the adrenaline really gets going.”

Jonny has the unwavering support of his mum and dad Trev and Donna but said his girlfriend Tanya is slightly more sceptical about his unusual pastime.

He said: “When I told her I wanted to do this challenge she didn’t believe me.

“She doesn’t like to think about it because it worries her but she is going to come along and watch on the weekend.”

Jonny says his 10-month-old boy Joey will also be in attendance.

Jonny’s bike is an ultra fast K3 GSXR 1000, which can reach speeds of almost 200mph.