PEOPLE in York are being urged to take part in a ten-week big clean up of the city.

The campaign, organised by businesswoman Laura Shackleton, of Dogobees hairdressers on the corner of Bootham and Gillygate, aims to get people out picking up litter and keeping active as they go.

Laura said that for an hour a week for ten weeks people can take a bag and safely picking up litter as they go.

She said: “I am organising this event to bring the community together in a positive way. This helps the local businesses as well as saving the world. The rubbish we see everywhere has such a huge environmental impact. Not only does it kill local wildlife, it releases harmful toxins in to the air that contribute towards the global warming crisis. If this isn’t bad enough, these toxic chemicals take decades in some cases to decompose, often leaving the soil compromised and eventually harmful to anything growing on it. This is a local and global problem it’s not something we can afford to ignore.

“I have been overwhelmed with the support from people wanting to take part, but don’t worry, although the event went live on Monday, it’s not to late to join.

“We are asking people to take pictures and tag Dogobees in them as you go.

“As a huge thank you from me and other local businesses we have organised a goody bag to collect at the end of the 10 weeks. It will have products and samples from me, £10 voucher to be used in salon, a book and loads of local discounts including free coffee, money off places, pieces of art, free taster sessions of activities etc.

To join in drop Laura a message on social media or email at dogobees@outlook.com stating your name or the names of people in your household taking part.