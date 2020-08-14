WORKERS at a North Yorkshire power station are voting in a ballot for possible strike action over 230 proposed redundancies, a union has revealed.

Unite claimed that when a pay deal for workers at Drax, near Selby, was hammered out last year, it was agreed verbally that there would be no compulsory redundancies amongst the 600-strong workforce but the company had now backtracked on that undertaking.

It said the ballot closed on Tuesday August 25 and, if the workers voted for a strike, it would be the first time this had taken place at the highly profitable plant, owned by the Drax Group Ltd.

"The dispute centres on the six-unit site at Selby where the company is planning to close two coal-fired units next April, " said a spokesperson.

"The other four units are bio mass, using wood chip pellets. The coal powered units are being replaced by gas generation ones."

Unite regional officer Shane Sweeting said: “The management has continually failed to live up to the terms of last year’s pay agreement when they stated verbally that there would be no compulsory redundancies amongst the workforce.

“Our members, who worked flat-out through the pandemic, have even offered to take a pay and bonus freeze to improve redundancy terms and maintain jobs, but that was rejected by the bosses.

“Unite’s reps have asked management repeatedly for other options rather than compulsory redundancy to be considered, but these requests have all fallen on deaf ears...

“However if the company adopted a scheme of natural wastage as workers left or retired, this would cost just £25 million a year for a limited period until the workforce is reduced.

“There is a still a generous window of opportunity before the strike ballot closes for the management to sit down with Unite for constructive negotiations to avoid industrial action. Unite’s door is open for such talks 24/7.”

A Drax spokesperson said: “Drax has never said there would be no compulsory redundancies. A joint statement agreed with Unite in February when we announced we would be stopping using coal in March 2021 bears testament to this.

“Whilst we recognise that this is a very difficult time for those employees who are affected, as well as their families, stopping using coal is the right thing to do for our business, our communities and the environment.

“All the other coal power stations in the region have closed. We’re investing in our biomass transformation to ensure the power station has a long-term future.

"More than 400 plant-based jobs will remain at Drax as a result of our biomass transformation and we will continue to support thousands more jobs throughout our biomass supply chain across the North.

“We have worked closely with the Trades Unions to agree the enhanced redundancy terms linked to around 200 roles which will be made redundant when Drax stops using coal next year as part of our transformation from a coal-fired power station to the UK’s largest single site renewable power generator.

"It’s disappointing that Unite is balloting for industrial action when the enhanced redundancy terms have been accepted by the GMB and Prospect unions. We continue to seek a resolution with Unite.”