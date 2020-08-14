TRAVEL website Tripadvisor has revealed York's top cafes and restaurants - as voted for by reviewers.
A spokesperson for Tripadvisor said attractions that appear on the list "are known for consistently receiving great traveller/diner feedback, placing them in the top 10 per cent of hospitality businesses around the globe".
The list of Travellers' Choice Award winners 2020 is based on a full year of reviews - before any changes caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
A review of one of the winners, The Minster Inn in Marygate, said the pub was "so good we came here twice in one day".
“Winners of the 2020 Traveller’s Choice Awards should be proud of this distinguished recognition,” said Kanika Soni, chief commercial officer at Tripadvisor.
“Although it’s been a challenging year for travel and hospitality, we want to celebrate our partners' achievements. Award winners are beloved for their exceptional service and quality. Not only are these winners well deserving, they are also a great source of inspiration for travellers/diners as the world begins to venture out again.”
Tripadvisor Traveller's Choice Award winners in York 2020
- The Hop
- The Star Inn The City
- The Park Restaurant
- Duke of York
- Wagamama York Designer Outlet
- Penny's Bespoke Foodhouse
- Chloes Of York
- Gatehouse Coffee
- Rice Style
- The Nook
- National Trust Treasurer's House Tearoom
- D'Vine Restaurant and Social Bar
- The Sea Catcher
- Byron High Ousegate
- The Golden Slipper
- The Fossgate Social
- Bill's York
- Cornish Bakery
- Rose and Crown
- Bella Italia
- Bistro Guy
- Ambiente Tapas Fossgate
- Chopping Block Restaurant at Walmgate Ale House
- Dean's Garden Centre & Coffee Shop
- Countess of York
- Sandwitches York
- Roberto Authentic Italian Gelato
- Bamboo Thai
- Los Moros
- The Cornish Bakery
- My Thai
- Cosy Time
- Tower Vue Cafe
- Turtle Bay - York
- 29 States The Indian Kitchen
- The Rattle Owl
- Wheldrakes
- Zills - Tapas & Mezze
- Pairings Wine Bar
- Pavement Vaults
- Eagle & Child
- Burr Coffee
- Las Iguanas - York
- Everest Gurkha Nepalese Restaurant
- The Drawing Board Cafe
- Robinsons Cafe
- Cut & Chase York
- skosh
- Double Dutch Pancake House
- Source
- The Cafe at Field and Fawcett
- The Minster Inn
- Gulp & Graze
- The Winning Post
- The Donut Kitchen
- Spring Espresso - Lendal
- Partisan
- The Ginger Cow Tea Room
- The Botanist York
- Vaqueiros
- Angel on the Green
- Phranakhon Thai Tapas
- Carluccio's - St Helen's Square
- Cosy Club York
- Cave du Cochon
- Valentino's
- Marzano Italian Grill
- Nukkad - Indian Street Food
- Arras Restaurant
- Gusto Restaurant & Bar York
- Bean On The Green
- Upper River Restaurant
- TAAS Restaurant
- Valhalla York
- The Monkey And The Dog Eat Thai
- Trio Patisserie
- Teajuanas Cafe
- The Wild Swan
- FortyFive Vinyl Cafe
- The Dark Horse Espresso Bar
- Lil's Bar and Bistro
- Ippuku Tea House
- The Ivy
- Akbars
- Stam & Maria Greek Street Food York
- Humpit - The Hummus & Pita Bar
- Panda Mami
- The Nice Cream Factory
- Busk
- The Press Kitchen
- L'uva Vino e Cucina
- Tah Tien
- 2 Oxford Place
- Drift-In
- The Taylor Made Kitchen
- La Bottega
- Source The Deli
- Daughter Cafe
- House Of Trembling Madness
- Brew York
- The Block
- Roots York
- Nice to See You
- Coto Kitchen
- Atithi Contemporary Indian Restaurant
- The Cut & Craft
- Almaz
- The Market Cat
- Bettys Cafe Tea Rooms - York
- Melton's
- Middlethorpe Hall Restaurant
- 1331 Bar - Restaurant - Cinema - Venue
- Wackers Fish and Chip Restaurant
- Ate O'Clock
- Loch Fyne - York
- Cafe Concerto
- Oxo's Restaurant
- Delrio's Restaurant
- The Ackhorne
- Caesars Italian Restaurant
- DCH Restaurant
- Garden of India
- Pitcher & Piano - York
- The Olive Tree
- La Vecchia Scuola
- Kapadokya 50
- Happy Valley
- The Viceroy
- Lo Spuntino
- The Old Siam
- The Royal Oak
- L' antica Locanda
- Bella Italia
- Bengal Brasserie
- Cafe No.8 Bistro
- Earl Grey Tea Rooms
- Khao San Rd
- Lal Quila
- Bettys Cafe Tea Rooms - Stonegate
- El Gaucho
- Bombay Spice
- Ambiente Tapas Goodramgate
- Rustique
- La Piazza
- 31 Castlegate Restaurant
- Oscar's Wine Bar & Bistro
- The Masons Arms
- Galtres Lodge - Restaurant
- The Go Down
- Jaipur Spice
- Biltmore Bar and Grill
- Lendal Cellars
- Mamma Mia
- Revolution
- Kennedys Bar & Restaurant
- Lucia Wine Bar & Grill
- Scotts Fish and Chips
- Stonegate Yard Bar & Brasserie
- Jorvik Spice
- The Bow Room at Grays Court
- Goji Vegetarian Cafe and Restaurant
- Mirchiz Restaurant
- Little Italy
- Brigantes
- Guy Fawkes Inn
- Thompsons Fish Restaurant
- The Hook and Line
- The Hole In The Wall
- Barbakan
- The Maltings
- Toto's
- Drakes Fisheries
- House of the Trembling Madness
- Bennett's Cafe & Bistro
- The Cross Keys
- Lysander Arms
- Il Paradiso del Cibo
- Baileys Cafe and Tea Rooms
- The White Bear Inn
- Mollys Tearooms
- Oshibi
- The Hairy Fig
- Pig & Pastry
- The Plough Inn
- Hotham Arms Pub
- Mannion & Co (York)
- Wilde's Wine Bar
- The Gait Inn
- wagamama
- Golden Lion
- Village Spice
- Spring Espresso
- Castle Tea Rooms
- Victor J‚Äôs Bar
- Coffee Culture
- Filmore and Union
- Circles Cafe & Gin Bar
- The Habit
- The Phoenix Inn
- Trinacria Sicilian Ristorante, Pizzeria & Gelateria
- The Exhibition Hotel
- Sotano Charcuterie & Bar
- The Perky Peacock Coffee Shop
- The Deramore Arms
- The Flax and Twine
- Lucky Days Cafe 1
- Harlequin Coffee and Tea House
- Plonkers Wine and Beer Bar
- Dyls
- ASK Italian
- Mad hatters Coffee & Cakes
- Crumbs Cupcakery
- Shambles Kitchen
- Corner Grill House
- Cakes d'licious
- Coconut Lagoon
- Bruks Coffee Shop
- The Fisherman's Wife
- Osbornes at 68
- Yak and Yeti Gurkha Restaurant
- Sunrise
- Luxury Ice Cream Co
- Cafe la Tazzina York
- Pivni
- The Whippet Inn
- National Railway Museum
- Le Cochon Aveugle
- Cote Brasserie - York
- Manahatta
- Brew & Brownie
- Highwayman Cafe
- Rustique Lendal
- Shambles Tavern
- Tea On The Green
- Masala Craft Fine Indian Kitchen
- Victoria Pub, Cattal
