A WOMAN was attacked in a violent incident in York city centre.
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for a member of the public to come forward after they flagged a police car down and directed them to a fight in Brownie Dyke, Tower Street, near the Peasholme Centre in the city centre.
The incident, which involved a group of people and resulted in a woman sustaining facial injuries, happened on the evening of July 21 at around 8.30pm, but the force is only now releasing details.
A spokesman said: "If you were the person that flagged the officers down, or anyone else who witnessed the incident or has any information that could assist the investigation, please contact the police on 101 select option 2, and ask for Nicola Russell.
"You can also email Nicola.Russell@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200124780 Two women have been arrested in connection with the incident, one aged in her 20s and one aged in her 40s, have been released while under investigation."
