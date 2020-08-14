THIS is a warning to all those, like me, who were stupid enough to think the NHS would be there for them when required.
I was fully employed for 55 years, paid large amounts of tax in various forms, but now when it is time for me to get treatment I am not allowed because the Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG)
will only allow procedures where the patient is considered to be in exceptional clinical need.
My need is for an eye operation for a condition that gets worse every day. Perhaps if I lose my sight the costs to the NHS will be far greater.
Name and address supplied