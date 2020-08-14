FIREFIGHTERS battled a blaze after a vehicle caught fire in a North Yorkshire village last night.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out to a van fire in Cold Kirby at 6.16pm.
On arrival crews from Helmsley and Kirkbymoorside found a Citroen van well alight.
A spokesman said the van and contents were totally destroyed by fire.
He said: "Crews used 1 hosereel, foam, 2 breathing apparatus, thermal imaging camera and small tools to put the fire out. The cause is believed to be an overheated engine."
No one is believed to have been injured.