THE potential restoration of the York to Beverley rail line is again in the news with money being pledged to fund a feasibility study.
It looks a relatively straightforward project from the picture shown with the feature (The Press, August 12) but a selection of photographs at other locations would show the significant obstacles of housing and other development in Market Weighton and Pocklington and the absence of bridges at the major crossing points of the A64 and A166.
If the railway is to serve Haxby, a significant length of new railway would be required.
At a time when the passenger railway is in serious economic trouble and there are even suggestions about reductions in the size of network the wisdom of committing public funds should be questioned.
David Randon,
Blue Slates Close,
Wheldrake,
York
