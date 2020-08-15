WE are all being encouraged to support our local shops, restaurants etc.
It is certainly important that we do our best to bring life back to city and prevent more closures and job losses.
One problem, however can be reliable transport.
Cars are discouraged in the city centre by our keen Green Party councillors and, so far, our formerly dependable Coastliner bus is still only running an hourly service.
This can be very worrying as, if the bus is full, people are left stranded, which I'm afraid is happening.
A return to the former good half-hourly service is urgently needed.
Jean Frost
Woodlands Grove, Heworth,