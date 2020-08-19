YORK baker Jo Millner brings a smile to many people's faces with her out-of-this world cakes.

One of her designs shows someone face down with a bottle of fizz at their side on the streets of York - so she has a sense of humour too as well as talent.

During lockdown she gave away free cakes to a deserving cause each week.

And despite the challenges of the pandemic, she's managed to keep her business - Milliefox Cakes -going and try new ventures.

Some of Jo's celebration cakes

The Press reader Michelle Jamieson nominated Jo to be our Trader of the Week.

Michelle said: "Her cakes are amazing but what made her so lovely was that during lockdown she gave away random acts of kindness gift packages. You nominated those deserving on her site and she made a delivery each week at no cost to the nominator or nominee.

"She does everything with a smile on her face, all the while having to work so hard to keep her business going."

Jo's business, Milliefox Cakes, is based at York Business Park, Rose Avenue, Nether Poppleton, York and opened in January.

What do you sell?

I sell all types of cakes - celebration, wedding, birthday, gender reveal, as well as cupcakes, brownies, sweet treats, afternoon tea and some chocolate products.

I also host parties for kids and adults including birthdays, baby showers and cupcake decorating parties. I do some small workshops for kids and budding bakers/decorators. We can also cater for small events and take parties to peoples houses.

How do you go the extra mile?

I made cake donations through the main part of the Covid epidemic. I was delivering free cake gifts to people who had been nominated by friends and family and who needed a pick me up or who were key workers.

Afternoon tea made by Jo for customers

How have you adapted during the Covid-19 crisis?

At the beginning of lockdown I thought I might lose my business, I had to cancel and refund all future business due to the uncertainty. I had only really been trading properly for about three months. I was asked to do some cupcakes for a friend as she was shielding and so decided to offer them on Facebook. I adapted my website so people could pay contactless and started delivering. I then added more products for delivery such as afternoon tea for Zoom birthdays and baby showers. It's been a massive roller coaster.

Now the restrictions have started to lift the business is changing again. It’s really worrying not knowing what’s going to happen from one week to the next when you have a studio but I'm so happy that I'm still here, a lot of people haven't been so lucky!

What is your favourite story about the business?

Buttercream flower celebration cake

In lockdown it was amazing how much love and care was being spread. The majority of my orders were gifts which was so lovely to see. The messages of love and friendship being sent were truly heart warming. I hope that as we come out the other side that this will continue and people will remember to care for other and not just drop back on to the hamster wheel of life.

