WOULD-BE burglars are thought to have left a York home empty handed after being disturbed early today.
North Yorkshire Police said the attempted burglary happened in Birch Close, New Earswick, and involved a rear living room window being opened.
"Officers believe the alleged suspect/s may have been disturbed and left the scene empty-handed," said a spokesperson.
They said officers were appealing to anyone who saw or heard any suspicious activity or people in the area, or who might have CCTV in the area, to phone 101 and ask for PC Joe Danson or email joseph.danson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
"All residents are reminded, particularly in warmer weather, to ensure all windows and doors are locked and secure when you are not in/overnight and any valuable items are stored away, out of view," they added.
