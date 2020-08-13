WHO remembers those junior nights at Ziggy’s Nightclub, Micklegate?

Starting in August 1985, partners Annette Taylor-Schofield and Andrew Elliott held a series of discos for the younger generation, Wednesday nights for 8 to 12-year-olds and Thursdays for the 12 to 16-year-olds.

The evening started at 7pm and ended at 9.30pm under the continual supervision by adult staff at the entrance and behind the bar, where only soft drinks were available.

Youngsters dancing at Ziggy's in 1985

For the first couple of weeks, Ziggy’s was open half-an-hour earlier to enable parents, who may not have visited the club, to see for themselves the facilities available.

Membership cards were issued and there were a few restrictions on dress.

The discos started on August 7, 1985.

The young night-clubbers were able to dance the latest sound equipment and records, and under some of the most modern lighting effects around.

The main bar at Ziggy’s had green carpet and cocktail motif which was specially designed to match the pink padded shell design used all over the nightclub, giving it that 30s feel.

The bar area of Ziggy's in 1985

Back in August 1985 young disco dancers would have been bopping away to the latest in the Top 40.

Madonna's Into The Groove was number one at the time.

