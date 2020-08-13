A WOMAN who asked a family not to leave litter on a North Yorkshire beach was punched in the face.

North Yorkshire Police said the assault happened on Filey beach at about 6pm last Friday.

"The woman spoke to two other women, who had young children with them, and who became aggressive towards her," said a spokesperson.

"One of the women then punched the victim in the face.

"Officers have carried out inquiries in the area and are appealing for information that could help them identify the suspect."

They said the victim, who is in her 50s, reported being in pain from the punch but did not sustain any major injuries.

They said police were requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident, in particular anyone who witnessed the lead up to the assault or could provide the identities of those involved.

"The attacker was described as of Asian appearance and the woman she was with was described as black, and they were with a number of young children," they said. "No further description is currently available."

Anyone with information should phone 1010 and ask for Bradley Robinson or email Bradley.Robinson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, or pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting ref number 12200135843.