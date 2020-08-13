A LEARNER driver whose dangerous overtaking put a 75-year-old woman in hospital for months has had his sentence reduced.
Two weeks ago, Taylor Moulds, now 18, of Ramsey Street, Scarborough, was jailed for 14 months after admitting causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
But the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, called the case back into court under a procedure called “the slip rule”.
He reduced the sentence to eight months.
He also changed the driving ban to two years and four months because of the reduction in sentence.
Last month, York Crown Court heard how Moulds crashed head-on into a car coming the other way driven by an 81-year-old woman with her 75-year-old friend as passenger.
He was overtaking on Seamer Moor Lane, near Scarborough, a road with hidden dips where motorists cannnot see oncoming traffic and which has double white lines down the middle.
The crash was life-changing for both women.
Moulds, a provisional licence holder, told the 81-year-old woman he was sorry immediately after the crash.
