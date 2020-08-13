VISITORS to Mother Shipton’s Cave in Knaresborough saw a naked man performing a lewd act.
North Yorkshire Police said a family was walking through the grounds of the tourist attraction at 4pm yesterday when a member of the family saw the man standing on a hill.
"It was seconds later that they noticed the man was also performing a lewd act," said a spokesperson.
"On realising he had been seen, the naked man walked off into some bushes.
"The man is described as white, aged in his 60s, around 6ft tall, of slim build, and possibly had grey hair."
Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any other information to phone 101 and ask for PC Stephen Bromley or amail Stephen.bromley@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference 12200139420.
