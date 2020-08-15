WITH a resident ghost, the birthplace of York's most famous son and a legendary steak pie - the Guy Fawkes Inn is our pub of the week.

Here, landlady Leona Mozgvova tells us why the pub, in High Petergate, is a worthy holder of the title.

If you would like to nominate your pub or your local, fill out this online form.

Why it deserves to be Pub of the Week in The Press?

Sat in the heart of York opposite the Minster it's a traditional British pub with heaps of history. The beer garden at the back is a little hidden treasure and has a host of guest ales and lagers available, many of local Yorkshire heritage.

Steak pie at the Guy Fawkes Inn

With an AA rosette to its name, the food served at The Guy Fawkes is delicious - the head chef's signature steak pie is well worth a trip just to try it.

The pub has just launched a VAT free menu with two courses for £15 and three courses for £20 and is taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme through August (Mondays to Wednesdays).

What is the best thing about this pub?

Where do we start with such a gem? The atmosphere is rather unique with its gas lighting and mysterious Guy Fawkes theme throughout. The steak pie is amazing - Adie the chef has been making this special for years and customers keep coming back. It has such a following that The Guy Fawkes even added the recipe to the website so customers can have a go at making it themselves. They share their versions on social media, but always come back for Adie's version! The beer garden is lovely and such a hidden find as you'd never know from the street it was there.

What is the history of the pub?

This pub has so much history. It's called The Guy Fawkes because the birthplace of Guy Fawkes is in the cottage at the bottom of the beer garden.

Famous seat at the Guy Fawkes Inn

Just think you could be having a pint of real ale in the exact place where Guy Fawkes once played as a child! In fact, guests can stay in the cottage where he was born. The pub has recently had a refurbishment, keeping its original features and nod to the heritage of Guy Fawkes himself.

How does it keep its customers happy and coming back for more?

Customer service is key here at The Guy Fawkes and the team does it well. They always have a welcoming Yorkshire smile and a new ale to try.

Steak and chips at the Guy Fawkes Inn

The AA rosette menu changes frequently, but the steak pie is always on it, which keeps regulars coming back to try something new - or sticking with what they know they love.

What challenges has it faced during the Covid-19 crisis?

As the pub was closed the team decided it was the perfect time to give The Guy Fawkes a little refurb. The team, along with the decorating and maintenance team came in and gave the whole place a fresh look. New accessories and fine furnishings have been added to give it a new fresh appeal, ready for reopening. The beer garden has some new garden furniture and has some new plants, shrubs and trees to increase the 'garden' element of the beer garden!

How has it adapted so it can reopen during the Covid-19 crisis?

The Guy Fawkes is ready for a Covid world with a high number of health and safety measures in place securing them a certification from The AA as Covid-19 Confident.

Leona Mozgvova, general manager and Lee Smith, deputy general manager at Guy Fawkes

Screens are at the bar to protect staff and customers, the team has increased its already stringent cleaning regime and high-frequency areas are continually disinfected. Some tables have been removed to give extra social distancing space. All diners and drinkers need a table to be able to order. Social distancing is in place at the bar and table service for diners.

Has it won any awards?

Yes, an AA rosette for fine dining.

What is your favourite story about the pub?

There have been a few tales of a friendly gentleman ghost that quite enjoys a tipple of brandy at the end of the night as the Courvoisier bottle wriggles to the front of the shelf late at night and the team often find the bottle on the bar in the morning!

What type of drinks does it sell and what are the best sellers?

There is a large range of real ales and lagers with frequently changing guest ales. Local Yorkshire Breweries are available on tap.

Inside the Guy Fawkes Inn

The most popular ales are Landlord, Yorkshire Blonde and Saltaire Blonde, with gin becoming increasingly popular. Since reopening we have seen an increase in Prosecco and champagne, we think people are just happy to be out again and celebrating with some fizz!

Does it sell food? If so, what sort and when?

Yes, there is a large range of food with a lunch menu and an a la carte menu. It's a relaxed dining environment with AA rosette Yorkshire produce used throughout. We have just launched a new VAT Free menu with two courses for £15 and 3 courses for £20. We also have our a la carte menu served daily.

Would you like to see your pub or local featured as our Pub of the Week? Fill out this online form and make a nomination!

Click here to read more pubs of the week