A YORK soldier will take part in a VJ Day ceremony for veterans today, while remembering a hero who fought alongside them in unspeakable conditions - his grandfather.

Lance Sergeant Andy Skelton, 36, from York, will perform at the Royal Hospital Chelsea for the Burma Star Veterans, as the principal clarinettist in the Band of the Coldstream Guards.

His thoughts will be with with the man he is proud to call his grandfather, who fought in some the worst conditions ever known and died before he was born.

Sergeant Edward Dean Humphris, of the 172 Wing 615 Squadron of the Royal Air Force, joined up during the Second World War, working with codes and cyphers in India.

Edward was part of a six-man team of signallers who volunteered to go behind enemy lines in Myanmar (formerly Burma), signalling to allied planes and providing them with vital information about enemy and allied troop positions on the ground, as well as making sure supplies landed in the right area.

Their team worked in terrible conditions, in constant danger, and were eventually located by enemy troops and captured in the jungle, but not before they managed to hide their signals equipment amongst the undergrowth, ensuring none of their vital codes fell into enemy hands.

Edward was taken prisoner, spending six months in a prisoner of war camp. Deep in the jungle, with disease and dysentery in the camp rife, one day the enemy soldiers guarding the camp fled their posts, providing Edward and his five fellow signallers with an opportunity to escape.

Instead of heading towards allied territory, the team of six selflessly returned to the enemy occupied jungle where they recovered their signals equipment and codes. Edward and his team were able to raise a signal and were eventually rescued by allied forces.

At this point, after enduring horrific conditions in the prisoner of war camp, Edward was seriously ill and was admitted to an allied military hospital.

During his imprisonment, he had been declared missing in action. His parents did not hear from him for nine months and the family had finally begun to accept that he must have been killed. When they heard from him again, they were overjoyed.

Edward’s health was permanently damaged by his jungle ordeal. He died prematurely at just 42 leaving a young family.

Talking about VJ day and what it means to him personally, Lance Sergeant Skelton said: “VJ Day is always very poignant to me. Whilst I never got to meet my grandfather, my mum has always kept his memory alive and told me many stories about him and his memory lives on in the family. My wife and I had our first child in January and, in memory of my grandfather, I asked that his middle name could be Edward so this hero’s life might be remembered for at least one more generation."

Having joined the British Army 13 years ago, Lance Sergeant Skelton’s role as a musician has seen him travel the Globe, playing at countless ceremonial events and functions.

His talents have ensured him a place in one of the world’s most iconic bands, the Band of the Coldstream Guards.

As well as supporting the Guards Division in Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle, he regularly takes part in all the nation’s most historic, important and memorable events.

Performing at the Royal Hospital Chelsea for three surviving Burma Star veterans, as the Red Arrows soar overhead, today (Saturday), will have an added poignancy for the York military musician, and he’s determined to give it his best for his grandfather, and for all those that sacrificed so much for our freedoms in the jungles of the East.