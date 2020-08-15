Did you ever dream of having your own café?



Now could be the time to make your dream a reality, as there are five fantastic cafés for sale right here in York.

Here are the five most popular cafes for sale on Zoopla.

Café and Sandwich Bar, Y026 postcode

£15,000

This café is on the outskirts of York (Photo: Zoopla, Ernest Wilson)

Located on the outskirts of York in a densely populated area, there is a lot of investment potential in this business.

It currently operates five days a week, but these hours could be extended under new management- you could even introduce a delivery service.

The business has a weekly turnover of £800.

Want to learn more? Visit the Zoopla listing for more information.

Café and gin bar, City Centre

£79,950

This unique café and gin bar has a lot of investment potential(Photo: Zoopla, Ernest Wilson)

This unique business is in a historic location, next to the old Roman battlement walls in the city.

It is renowned for serving delicious cakes, artisan coffees and exotic cocktails.

The café gets a lot of passing trade- the outdoor seating and garden terrace is a unique aspect of the business.

Currently, the café doesn’t serve breakfasts- introducing this could bring in more profits for the business.

The grade II listed building even comes with an attic space which is about to be turned into a VIP room.

Want to view this business? Enquire on Zoopla.

Café and Sandwich Bar, Clifton Moor

£29,950

Could you be the new owner of this café (Photo: Zoopla, Ernest Wilson)

This bustling café and snack bar stands out on the market for selling healthier food.



It has a weekly turnover of around £2,500, serving food to business park employees and the wider local area.

Currently, it is missing out on the breakfast trade- a new business owner who opens earlier may reap more profits.

Learn more about this business for sale on Zoopla.

Café and Sandwich Bar, Y010 postcode

£49,950

This cafe gets a lot of passing trade (Photo: Zoopla, Ernest Wilson)

This business is in a prime location in York city centre, with plenty of shoppers and trade passing by.

With a weekly turnover of £2,500- £3,000, this business has a very good profit margin.



However, there is a lot of expansion potential with this business- the new owner could add high teas to the menu.

Find out more about this business on the Zoopla listing.

Bar Hashery

£49,950

Bar Hashery is on the market (Photo: Zoopla, Ernest Wilson)

Fancy owning a “delightful” café in York’s city centre?



The Zoopla listing said it will benefit from more “enthusiastic” owners who can take full advantage of the passing trade.

Currently, this café has a weekly turnover of £2,600-£2,700 and is open five days a week.

Learn more about this business for sale on Zoopla.