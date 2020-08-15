Did you ever dream of having your own café?
Now could be the time to make your dream a reality, as there are five fantastic cafés for sale right here in York.
Here are the five most popular cafes for sale on Zoopla.
Café and Sandwich Bar, Y026 postcode
£15,000
Located on the outskirts of York in a densely populated area, there is a lot of investment potential in this business.
It currently operates five days a week, but these hours could be extended under new management- you could even introduce a delivery service.
The business has a weekly turnover of £800.
Want to learn more? Visit the Zoopla listing for more information.
Café and gin bar, City Centre
£79,950
This unique business is in a historic location, next to the old Roman battlement walls in the city.
It is renowned for serving delicious cakes, artisan coffees and exotic cocktails.
The café gets a lot of passing trade- the outdoor seating and garden terrace is a unique aspect of the business.
Currently, the café doesn’t serve breakfasts- introducing this could bring in more profits for the business.
The grade II listed building even comes with an attic space which is about to be turned into a VIP room.
Want to view this business? Enquire on Zoopla.
Café and Sandwich Bar, Clifton Moor
£29,950
This bustling café and snack bar stands out on the market for selling healthier food.
It has a weekly turnover of around £2,500, serving food to business park employees and the wider local area.
Currently, it is missing out on the breakfast trade- a new business owner who opens earlier may reap more profits.
Learn more about this business for sale on Zoopla.
Café and Sandwich Bar, Y010 postcode
£49,950
This business is in a prime location in York city centre, with plenty of shoppers and trade passing by.
With a weekly turnover of £2,500- £3,000, this business has a very good profit margin.
However, there is a lot of expansion potential with this business- the new owner could add high teas to the menu.
Find out more about this business on the Zoopla listing.
Bar Hashery
£49,950
Fancy owning a “delightful” café in York’s city centre?
The Zoopla listing said it will benefit from more “enthusiastic” owners who can take full advantage of the passing trade.
Currently, this café has a weekly turnover of £2,600-£2,700 and is open five days a week.
