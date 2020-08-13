A PUB near York which closed after being linked to coronavirus cases is to reopen next week.

The Black Horse at Tollerton says it is delighted to be reopening on Tuesday.

It said on its Facebook page: "Safety of staff and customers remains of paramount importance and we look forward to welcoming everyone back. Thank you for everyone’s support and understanding."

The pub closed earlier this month after announcing on its Facebook page on August 4 that having worked hard to put all the measures in place to keep staff and customers safe, it had been informed that a customer who was now Covid positive had visited the premises on Thursday July 30 and a staff member had since shown symptoms and was now self-isolating for the mandatory period.

It said it had decided to temporarily close the pub as a result and a deep clean had taken place, and the NHS Test & Trace team would be in touch with the relevant customers, and it would reopen the premises when it was safe to do so. The landlady declined to comment today.

North Yorkshire County Council said at the weekend that there had been four positive Covid-19 test results.

The Director of Public Health for North Yorkshire, Dr Lincoln Sargeant, said the pub management had taken all necessary actions and were implementing measures to prevent further spread of the infection, including helping identify close contacts of cases.

“NHS Test and Trace staff have identified the contacts and cases and those who need to are self-isolating, as advised," said Dr Sargeant.

"Although there has only been a small number of cases this outbreak highlights the need for us all to follow Government guidance on social distancing, hand hygiene, wearing face coverings and other measures aimed at keeping everyone safe.”

The county council has been asked for comment.