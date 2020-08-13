A YORK intellectual property law firm which has seen high demand for its services, even through the pandemic, has strengthened its team with a biotech specialist.

Doctor of Molecular Biology John Harbottle joins Secerna LLP as a trainee attorney to support a global client base including multi-national corporations, FTSE and NYSE listed companies, universities, and innovators.

Having graduated from Leeds University with a First-Class Honours degree in Pharmacology, John attained a Master’s degree in Drug Chemistry at Newcastle University before undertaking a PhD in Molecular Biology in which he identified and investigated novel molecular mechanisms of antimicrobials targeting nucleic acid polymerases.

At Secerna, John will help biotech companies protect their intellectual property.

He said: “I have had my eye on a career in IP law since the completion of my undergraduate degree. I’ve always had a passion for existing and developing technology, and this line of work enables me to be hands on with the latest developments.”

Secerna partner Charlotte Watkins said: “Even through the Covid-19 pandemic our services remain in high demand, and we are seeing growth.

"We are committed to providing clear development paths for talented young science and technology graduates, like John, and I’m very happy to be attracting someone of his calibre to the company.

"He brings a wealth of knowledge to the role and we are looking forward to watching him grow and develop his skills. With more clients, and space at our city centre offices, our search for talented people to fill positions at all levels of our business continues.”