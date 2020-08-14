A CLOSED care home is set to be demolished and a modern nursing home built in its place.

Plans to knock down Moorlands Nursing Home in Strensall and replace it with a 62-bedroom care home have been recommended for approval at a meeting next week.

But neighbours and Strensall Parish Council have raised concerns about the scheme.

The application set to be approved at next Thursday's meeting has been revised in response to objections and is now mainly two storeys high.

Strensall Parish Council has criticised the plans though, saying the size of the building and its footprint is "excessive", that there is not enough parking and that they have worries about neighbours being overlooked.

Twelve letters objecting to the revised scheme have also been lodged - with worries about the size and design of the home as asking why it could not be built on the site of the Four Alls on the A64.

But the council's older person's accommodation team have welcomed the plans, which they say will "help to address the shortage of provision in the city".

Planning officers have recommended the scheme for approval. Their report says: "A need for places in care homes in this area of York has been recognised and the replacement would allow these places to be kept.

"The redevelopment of the site would provide a much more efficient and suitable modern building and greatly improved outdoor amenity space for residents.

"The identified harm is not considered to outweigh these identified benefits. The proposal is therefore considered to be acceptable and is recommended for approval subject to [...] a legal agreement to cover the monitoring of parking on the public highway."

"While concerns have been raised over the design and scale of the building, the height is similar to existing buildings in the immediate area.

"The size of the building is acknowledged but due to the reasonable height, the substantial set back from the public highway and the set in front the adjoining properties it is considered to be acceptable and broadly in accordance with national and local policies with regard to design.

"Obscure glazing will be applied to certain windows to protect privacy.

"The proposal is considered to be acceptable in terms of highway safety and parking subject to condition. The proposal will also result in a more modern building that achieves the climate change policies."